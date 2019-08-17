Thousands pack Cheeseman Park for 32nd Festival for Life 5K

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Thousands of people packed Cheeseman Park for the 32nd Festival for Life 5K Aids Walk on Saturday.

“I think it’s a great way to raise awareness for HIV and AIDS," runner Brandon Hunton said. “[It's] exciting, loud and happy. People are just having fun the whole time.”

The event included a 5K run, walk in addition to live music, food, drink and activities throughout the day.

“We’ve tried to make this in recent years more of a festival, celebrating the people who are still with us today with HIV because that’s changing," Darrel Vigil, the Chief Executive Officer for the Colorado Health Network said. "There are more and more people living with HIV which is really something to celebrate.”

The festival is a fundraiser for the Colorado Health Network, a state organization that helps an estimated five thousand people with HIV. The group also works to educate people about the virus.

Channel 2 anchor Chris Parente emceed the event.