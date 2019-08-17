Temperatures stay in the 90s Sunday with dry conditions, breezy winds

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

There will be a few scattered showers and storms across the mountains and eastern plains tonight. Most places will stay dry with breezy winds this evening. Winds will relax by midnight but they will return on Sunday.

Sunday will be another hot day on the Front Range with high temperatures hitting the low 90s. It will be a dry day across Colorado with gusty winds. Fire danger will be high once again so be cautious if you will be spending time outside.

Temperatures will get hotter on Monday with more dry weather.

Storm chances return Tuesday through Thursday with temperatures dropping to the 80s by Wednesday.

Check Colorado interactive radar and zoom in to where you are. Plus, check the radar anytime with the Pinpoint Weather App for iPhone and Android.

Pinpoint Weather has been independently certified as Colorado's Most Accurate Forecast by WeatheRate.

We're tracking Denver weather today on FOX31 and Channel 2 News - and when conditions are bad we send out the Weather Beast.