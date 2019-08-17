Sinkhole causes part of Denver parking garage to collapse

DENVER — A sinkhole caused part of a parking garage in Cherry Creek in Denver to collapse Saturday afternoon, and officials continue to work at the scene.
The collapse occurred at 155 N. Cook St., according to a tweet from the Denver Police Department.
According to the Denver Fire Department, a lift with two workers fell through the garage. The workers were rescued.
The Denver Police Department and Denver Fire Department were at the scene as of 2:35 p.m. Saturday.
According to the tweet, numerous street closures were put in place in the area.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.AlertMe