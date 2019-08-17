Sinkhole causes part of Denver parking garage to collapse

DENVER — A sinkhole caused part of a parking garage in Cherry Creek in Denver to collapse Saturday afternoon, and officials continue to work at the scene.

The collapse occurred at 155 N. Cook St., according to a tweet from the Denver Police Department.

According to the Denver Fire Department, a lift with two workers fell through the garage. The workers were rescued.

Lift with workers falls through parking garage. The two workers onboard were rescued by Denver Fire and evaluated by Denver Health. Currently mitigating a propane leak and structural damage. pic.twitter.com/kl7mIpt6kR — Denver Fire Dept. (@Denver_Fire) August 17, 2019

The Denver Police Department and Denver Fire Department were at the scene as of 2:35 p.m. Saturday.

According to the tweet, numerous street closures were put in place in the area.

#ALERT DPD and DFD working a sink hole that caused a portion of a parking garage at 155 N Cook to collapse – large gas and water line ruptured. Numerous street closures. — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) August 17, 2019

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.