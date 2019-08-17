Person killed Saturday in semi rollover on I-25 in Weld County

WELD COUNTY, Colo. — Colorado State Patrol said a person died in a semi rollover on I-25 southbound in Weld County Saturday afternoon.

Cpl. Ivan Alvarado said part of the semi truck caught fire, while the rest of the vehicle was submerged in a nearby waterway.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash, which happened around 12:30 p.m. on Saturday.

The person killed in the crash has not yet been identified.

The interstate is closed between Colo. 119 and Colo. 66 while cleanup continues, with an unknown reopening time.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.