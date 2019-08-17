Part of Wadsworth Boulevard closed for police investigation

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — Part of Wadsworth Boulevard closed Saturday for a burglary investigation police say began in Denver.

According to a Denver Police Department spokesperson, police went to the 9000 block of Layton Avenue around 6:40 a.m. to investigate the report of a burglary.

Some items were taken from the scene, including an electronic device police tracked to the area of 6th Avenue and Wadsworth Boulevard in Lakewood, according to police.

DPD on scene with Lakewood PD on a burglary investigation that started in Denver. 1 party is detained. — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) August 17, 2019

Two people were in custody as of noon Saturday, while police said they continued to look for a third.

According to the Colorado Department of Transportation, Wadsworth Boulevard was closed between U.S. 6 and 10th Avenue with no estimated time for reopening.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.