MOMS safety event ensures proper car seat installation

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. -- Driving comes with a lot of responsibility. Even more when passengers are children. It's why one of the most important things to check is proper installation of child safety seats.

Erin Brill is a child passenger safety technician instructor. She helped inspect car seat installations Saturday, at the Douglas County fairground. It was part of the Mothers Of Multiples Society (MOMS) kids consignment sale, and car safety check.

"The first step is making sure the child is in the right seat, for the child, for their age, height, weight, development," said Brill.

She says one of the biggest problems is when parents want to move up in seats too quickly.

"They're eager to move on to the next milestone thinking it's this graduation," said Brill. "But in reality when we move it to that next stage we're offering less protection to the child."

Inside, MOMS held their semi-annual kids consignment sale. Open to the public, it's a chance to find slightly used kids clothes, strollers, high chairs, and toys - all at a deep discount. Kristin Overton is a mom of twins, and says the event makes a big difference.

"It's huge. Trying to provide clothes, toys equipment bedding, it all adds up so fast," said Overton.

The next consignment sale and car safety check will be in the spring of 2020.

Reporting by photojournalist Shawn Sienkiewicz