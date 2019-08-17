× Hot weekend, higher fire danger across state

The main weather headline for the weekend will be the heat, as temperatures stay 5 to 10 degrees above average. On Saturday, expect highs to hit the low 90s with a mixture of sun and clouds. The Front Range will have a 10% chance of showers, with 20% for the Eastern Plains. Any storms that form today will be capable of producing strong wind and large hail. Storms will push east out of the state by the evening hours.

Sunday will offer full sunshine and slightly warmer temperatures, with highs maxing out in the mid-90s. Monday will be the hottest day of the week, as highs soar into the mid-to-upper 90s. The record for Denver on Monday is 97° set back in 1986. As of right now, the forecast high is 95° for the Denver area, with the plains hitting the triple digits. Expect dry and breezy conditions with higher fire danger.

A cold front will start to move into the state by Tuesday and Wednesday, increasing rain chances and knocking temperatures back down. Highs on Tuesday will hit the low 90s, only making it into the mid-80s on Wednesday. Scattered storms will stay in the forecast on Thursday with seasonal highs, before sunshine, drier weather and 90s return on Friday.

