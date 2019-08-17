Crowd congregates to dedicate Castle Rock park to fallen Deputy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A huge crowd cheered, "This place is phenomenal," as Mayor Jason Gray cut the ribbon, dedicating the Deputy Zack S. Parrish III Memorial Park.

The 5.5 acre park, in Castle Rock, has big play structures, a pavilion, games, zip-lining, and more.

The public overwhelmingly voted to name the park after Douglas County Sheriff Deputy Zack Parrish, who was killed in the line of duty in 2017.

"We want to be able to lift him up, and remember him," said Councilman Jess Loban.

"This park, and this memorial, will be an everlasting symbol of the law enforcement sacrifices that are made everyday," said Jack Cauley, Castle Rock's Chief of Police.

Deputy Parrish was a Castle Rock Police Officer before joining the Sheriff's Department.

Friends say Parrish was known for his positive attitude. Nothing was just good, it was phenomenal. A memorial at the park honors Parrish, and other public safety personnel.

The park is located on Fiddle Road, in Castle Rock, near Aspen View Academy.

Reporting by Photojournalist Shawn Sienkiewicz