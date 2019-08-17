Big Waves Foundation puts on free clinic in honor of Vaughn Bigelow Jr.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WESTMINSTER, Colo. -- In Westminster Saturday morning young people had a chance to try the sport of water polo, many of them for the very first time.

It was put on my a relatively new non-profit, the Big Waves Foundation.

“We’re trying to spread the sport in Colorado," water polo coach Manu Ghaffari said. “In Colorado not many people know what water polo is.”

The free clinic was put on with a powerful purpose in mind, in honor a what people say was a really great kid.

“Vaughn was a very energetic kid, full of life, full of love, super helpful," Ashley Wilkinson with Big Waves Foundation said. “We’re just trying to get more exposure for his favorite sport.”

The Big Waves Foundation is behind the free clinic and behind honoring Vaughn Bigelow, Jr.

Bigelow was killed in a road rage incident in Westminster last Jun