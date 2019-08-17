× Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez slated to speak at annual Boulder fundraiser

BOULDER, Colo. — Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, the 29-year-old from New York who claimed her seat in the US Congress this past January, will join Congressman Joe Neguse at an annual dinner hosted by Boulder County Democratic Party.

Ocasio-Cortez will serve as a guest speaker at the Aug. 19 event which saw, according to the host organization, “record-breaking” turnout last year.

In a statement announcing the dinner, Neguse called Ocasio-Cortez a great friend and amazing colleague. Tickets are $95 and go on sale Aug. 19.