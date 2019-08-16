× Woman wounded in shooting by Denver police on West Colfax after firing at officers

DENVER– A woman is in the hospital following a shooting involving the Denver Police Department near West Colfax and Perry Street in Denver around 11:30 p.m. on Thursday night.

According to Denver police, they spotted a suspicious SUV at the 7-11 at West Colfax and Perry Street. Police tried to contact two people inside of the SUV, but a woman got out and ran away, while firing at officers, according to police.

“What we believe at this time is the female turned and fired at the officers, officers returned fire striking her. She did receive a significant injury. There were a significant number of shots fired. I can’t tell you how many by the officers and the suspects, but there were a significant number of shots fired”, Division Chief, Ron Thomas said.

The woman who was shot was taken to the hospital. The man who was in the vehicle was taken into custody and is cooperating with police.

No officers were injured in the shooting.