Wildfire Forces Evacuation Of Palisade Peach Festival

A wildfire, possibly caused by a fireworks show, forced authorities to evacuate the Palisade Peach Festival in Mesa County Friday night.

According to Fox31’s news partners KREX-TV, the fire started around 9pm during the fireworks show. The station says the fire is burning along the Colorado River along the south side festival at River Bend Park.

The Colorado Mesa University’s student newspaper says the festival was cleared out within 20 minutes.

There is no information about how large the fire is or whether any structures are threatened.

Earlier on Friday, the Palisade Fire Department had posted on a Red Flag Warning on Facebook, indicating that fire danger was high. That warning had expired before the fireworks show began.