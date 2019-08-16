What Attorneys Should Share with Clients After Being Hired

Posted 12:15 pm, August 16, 2019, by

Attorney Phil Harding, of Harding & Associates, PC comes on the show every Friday to educate viewers about the law.  Today, he shares what your attorneys should tell you, after you hire them.  Call Phil for a FREE consultation anytime at 303-762-9500.

AlertMe
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.