Tyson Foods recalls chicken patties due to possible contamination

WASHINGTON — A recall has been issued for more than 39,000 pounds of frozen chicken patties.

Tyson Foods Inc. issued a recall for Weaver brand frozen chicken patties that may be contaminated with “extraneous materials,” according to a news release from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service

The frozen chicken items was produced on Jan. 31, 2019.

The following products are subject to recall, according to the release: 26-oz. resealable plastic bags containing “Weaver CHICKEN BREAST PATTIES BREADED CHICKEN BREAST PATTIES WITH RIB MEAT” with a best if used by date of “Jan312020” and lot code 0319PBF0617, 0319PBF0618, 0319PBF0619, 0319PBF0620, 0319PBF0621, 0319PBF0622, 0319PBF0623, or 0319PBF0600 represented on the label.

They were shipped to stores throughout the U.S.

Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

If you have the product in your freezer, the news release states products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

For more information about recalls, go to the Food Safety and Inspection Service website, or call or text (855) 382-3101.