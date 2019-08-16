× Trailer hitch flies off truck on I-25 in Colorado Springs, smashing into car window next to child’s car seat

COLORADO SPRINGS– A mother was driving on Interstate 25 on Thursday, when she had a terrifying close-call with a trailer hitch that fell off of a white Ford F-250 and came crashing through her windshield.

Tristen Ramos shared the story on Facebook, showing photos of her smashed windshield, along with the trailer hitch next to a child’s car seat.

According to Ramos, it happened on Interstate 25 near the Fillmore Street exit between 12:55 p.m. and 1:03 p.m.

“The one time I put Avery’s car seat on the side by the door and not the middle a trailer hitch comes back and smashes our car. Goes into the back where Avery’s car seat would have been!!!”