Near record heat possible

A few gusty (more wind than rain) thunderstorms will move across Denver and the Front Range early this evening. A better chance for thunderstorms with lightning, wind and hail will fall across the eastern plains of Colorado until 11PM. A few of those storms may turn severe with large hail and strong wind.

Your Saturday & Sunday will be hot with highs both days in the 90s. I can't rule out an isolated storm on Saturday. Sunday will be dry. The record high on Sunday is 98 set in 2013. It does not appear we'll reach it.

However, on Monday we are forecasting a high in the upper 90s and close to the record of 97 set in 1986.

We will cool into the 80s on Wednesday & Thursday as we bring back a small chance for showers & thunderstorms.

