Mother’s of Multiples Car Seat Safety Checks

Did you know that over 90% of car seats are used incorrectly? This weekend at the Mothers of Multiples Kids Consignment Sale at the Douglas County Fairgrounds you can meet with a child passenger safety technician to be sure your child is in the right seat and it's being used correctly.

While you are there, shop tax free at the Kids Consignment Sale to stock up on clothes, shoes and so much more for this school year.

What: Kids Consignment Sale and Car Seat Safety Checks

When (day and time): Saturday, 8/17 Sale is from 10-2, Car Seat Safety Checks from 9am-1pm

Where: Douglas County Fairgrounds in Castle Rock

Cost: Car Seat Safety Checks are Free. Register online for free admission to the consignment sale.