Man fights mountain lion with a pocket knife in Grand County

GRAND COUNTY, Colo. — A man scouting near the Bighorn Park subdivision in Grand County Aug. 10 battled a large predator with a pocket knife.

The man noticed a mountain lion following him, so he started backing away, according to Colorado Parks and Wildlife. When the man fell, the mountain lion pounced.

The man stabbed the mountain lion with a pocket knife, and the mountain lion ran away, according to CPW.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife officials said they returned to the area and found the mountain lion near where the incident occurred around 7 a.m. Aug. 11, and killed it.

The mountain lion, an aggressive, young, adult male, didn’t have much food in its stomach, CPW officials said.