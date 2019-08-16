Investigation into Deer Creek Canyon fire underway, residents talk about impact

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LITTLETON, Colo. — The Deer Creek Canyon Fire which prompted evacuations late Thursday is now 100% contained.

Residents were told they could return to their homes at 1 p.m. Friday.

While no one was injured and no structures destroyed, an investigation into what caused the wildfire is underway.

It is believed to be caused by individuals who were in the area of Deer Creek Canyon on Thursday.

“We’ve talked with witnesses and witness have heard explosions and saw smoke and some witnesses saw two juvenile males running from the area. If anyone has any information that can help with this investigation please call us and let us know,” Mike Taplin, a spokesman with the Jefferson County Sheriffs Office, said.

Some residents impacted by the fire went to a nearby evacuation site — The Ranch — Thursday.

Each had a story of how the fire impacted them.

“We were on the way to my daughter's piano lesson. I had both my kids in the car and our dogs were home, so we just turned around to try go back and get them but they wouldn’t let us in,” Aliza Sodos, an evacuee, said.

Sodos said it is a lesson to have a plan in place — which she didn’t this time.

“I guess we will from now on,” Sodos said.

Over the weekend, nearby parks in Deer Creek Canyon are expected to remain closed including Hildebrand, Deer Creek and S Valley.