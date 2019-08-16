“Indomitable” – Local Comic Book Author

Local artist and CSU graduate, Kennedy Lindsay, created and self-published a comic book called, "Indomitable".  He shares what inspired him to create the story, and how he his group of talented friends helped make his dream a reality.  You can buy a $5 digital version of "Indomitable" and check out Kennedy's other projects on his social media sites @artofkennedylindsay.

