Local artist and CSU graduate, Kennedy Lindsay, created and self-published a comic book called, "Indomitable". He shares what inspired him to create the story, and how he his group of talented friends helped make his dream a reality. You can buy a $5 digital version of "Indomitable" and check out Kennedy's other projects on his social media sites @artofkennedylindsay.AlertMe
“Indomitable” – Local Comic Book Author
