In-N-Out Burger could be coming to Park Meadows Mall in 2020

LONE TREE, Colo.–In-N-Out is based in Irvine, California. It currently has restaurants in California, Texas, Arizona, Nevada and Utah.

According to a Site Improvement Plan posted on Thursday from the City of Lone Tree, In-N-Out could be coming to Park Meadows Mall in late 2020.

According to the Site Improvement Plan documents, the restaurant will operate 7 days a week, from 10:00 AM to 1:00 AM Sunday through Thursday, and from 10:00 AM to 1:30 AM on Friday and Saturday. The restaurant will be staffed by approximately 15 – 20 Associates per shift, with 3 shifts per day.

The document also states that construction of the restaurant will take about 6 months.

In 2017, the burger chain announced it would expand to Colorado. It was reported the distribution center could serve up to 50 restaurants within 350 miles of Colorado Springs.

The company closed on two parcels of land that will be home to a distribution center, an office building and — of course — a restaurant.

According to a press release from Westside Investment Partners, the land is located in the Victory Ridge mixed-use development in the northern end of Colorado Springs.