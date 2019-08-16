Food Truck Friday with Taco Choi

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

What do you get with you combine tacos with Korean flair? You get Taco Choi! Taco Choi was inspired by a group of food enthusiasts that had a passion for pushing the boundaries of food.

Taco Choi took the idea from one of their favorite foods, tacos and combined it with their Korean culture to create an experience that opens doors in creating endless possibilities and it's been their mission to make great food ever since.

If you want to know where Taco Choi will be this weekend or any other days, just follow them on their website at Taco Choi dot com.

We also want to thank Truckster for helping us find Taco Choi and all the food trucks that are featured each Friday here at KDVR and KWGN.