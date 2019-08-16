× Eagle County officials organizing massive search effort for 55-year-old Yunlong Chen

EAGLE COUNTY, Colo.– The Eagle County Sheriff’s Office is organizing a massive search effort this weekend to find 55-year-old Yunlong Chen, who went missing in February.

On Friday, the sheriff’s office posted on Facebook that Vail Mountain Rescue Group is going to lead the search efforts.

“This large operation is bringing together approximately 60 professional searchers and will involve the use of UAV’s (drones), search dogs and hikers on Vail Mountain and the surrounding areas. The community can expect to see activity and possibly a ‘Flight For Life Colorado’ helicopter assisting. “

Chen was last seen in the area of the Vail Transportation Center on the morning of Thursday, Feb. 28.

Chen was last seen wearing bright orange ski pants and a bright blue jacket.

No foul play is suspected, Chen was traveling alone, at the end of his ski trip and was scheduled to fly home to China. On Thursday, March 7, Chen was reported missing.