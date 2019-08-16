× Dry, gusty t-storms possible next two days; Scorcher on Sunday

Temps cool by about 5 degrees today, and afternoon dry, gusty t-storms return.

I’m forecasting 88 in Denver, Boulder and Fort Collins today. Sunshine gives way to a 10-20% chance of afternoon dry, gusty t-storms.

The Mountains start dry with a 10-20% of afternoon dry, gusty t-storms. Highs 70s and 80s.

Saturday is very similar. Morning sunshine gives way to a 10-20% chance of afternoon dry, gusty t-storms. Highs in the upper 80s.

Sunday looks totally dry and much hotter at 95.

Monday is identical.

A cold front now appears possible with rain sometime mid-week. Temps would turn cooler.

Check Colorado interactive radar and zoom in to where you are. Plus, check the radar anytime with the Pinpoint Weather App for iPhone and Android.

Pinpoint Weather has been independently certified as Colorado’s Most Accurate Forecast by WeatheRate.

We’re tracking Denver weather today on FOX31 and Channel 2 News – and when conditions are bad we send out the Weather Beast.