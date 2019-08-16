Deer Creek Canyon Park Fire appears to be human caused, witnesses saw juveniles running from area

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — Firefighters responded to a wildfire in the Deer Creek Canyon area of Jefferson County Thursday afternoon. It was reported about 4:45 p.m.

Smoke is visible from much of the metro area.

The fire is just west of Grizzly Drive in Deer Creek Canyon Park.

According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, an initial evacuation order was issued for 284 houses in the neighborhood east of the fire.

About 8:25 p.m., the sheriff’s office said a second evacuation order was issued for Sampson Road, Mill Hollow Road, Sunburst Drive and Hunters Ridge Road.

Evacuation orders are expected to remain in place overnight. An evacuation center has been established at Chatfield High School. It will move to Ken Caryl Ranch House (7676 S. Continental Divide Rd.) starting 7 a.m. Friday.

Approximately 100 firefighters are at the scene. Crews are from several agencies, including the Inter-Canyon Fire Protection District, West Metro Fire Rescue and South Metro Fire Rescue.

As of about 8:40 p.m., the fire had burned 13.5 acres, according to Inter-Canyon.

Around midnight, the Inter Canyon Fire Protection District tweeted that firefighters were staying on scene overnight. No homes have been damaged and none are currently threatened.

Firefighters from @ICFPD and @nffpd1 as well as @jeffcosheriffco continue to patrol area of #deercreekcanyonparkfire all night. No homes have been damaged and none are currently threatened — ICFPD (@ICFPD) August 16, 2019

At about 4:45 a.m. Friday morning, ICFPD sent out another tweet saying that winds in the area of the fire are picking up but temperatures are low. Firefighters plan to focus on improving the perimeter fire line and attacking hot spots within the burn area on Friday morning.

Winds in area of #DeerCreekCanyonParkFire are picking up but temperatures remain low. This morning firefighters will focus on improving the perimeter fire line and attacking hot spots within the burn area — ICFPD (@ICFPD) August 16, 2019

ICFPD also tweeted that hand crews will work the fire Friday morning after dawn. They will work the rough terrain, which involves hking through rocks, burning vegetation and potential snakes.

Hand crews will work the #DeerCreekCanyonParkFire this morning after dawn. Working in the rough terrain involves hiking through rocks, burning vegetation and potential snakes! — ICFPD (@ICFPD) August 16, 2019

As of Friday morning, the fire was 50% contained.

Major fire activity on #DeerCreekCanyonParkFire Thursday evening. Friday morning conditions are much quieter but that could change with increasing temperatures and decreasing humidity pic.twitter.com/YeWXJp5UAW — ICFPD (@ICFPD) August 16, 2019

On Friday morning, fire officials announced they believe the fire to be human caused. Witnesses say they saw two juveniles running from the area around the time the fire started. If you have any information about the two juveniles, please call police.

No injuries have been reported as of Friday morning. No structures have been damaged.

Jefferson County officials say a fly-over of the fire will happen sometime Friday and it will help them to get a better idea of how much of the fire is contained.

Evacuation orders are still in place.