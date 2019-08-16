CDOT launching program to help truck drivers be more aware of dangers of driving in mountains

DENVER-- The Colorado Department of Transportation is kicked off a new program on Friday in hopes of helping truck drivers become more aware of the dangers of driving in the mountains.

CDOT is calling the program the "Whole System, Whole Safety" initiative.

The program comes in light of the fiery crash in April when a semi barreling down the mountains, slammed into backed up traffic along Interstate 70. Four people were killed in the crash.

CDOT is targeting drivers who are not familiar with Colorado.

"Colorado is a challenging environment, most challenging in the country.   Especially for out-of-state drivers, if you’re coming from the southeast , Midwest or eastern part of the country, the terrain here is challenging especially west of the I-25 and up in the mountain areas," Bob Wilson , CDOT.

The driver in April's crash claims his brakes failed when he was coming down the mountain.

CDOT is teaming up with the Colorado State Patrol, the Colorado Motor Carriers Association and other agencies.

Details of the new program will be unveiled during a 10:30 a.m. on Friday morning. We will stream it here.

