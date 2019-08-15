USPS investigates postal issues in Windsor

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINDSOR, Colo. -- Population growth along the Interstate 25 corridor is causing problems for some Coloradans who depend on small post offices.

Several residents are joining Windsor Mayor Kristie Melendez in calling for improved customer service at the town’s post office after dealing with late and missing mail. They say the local office has not responded to their complaints.

Air Force veteran Rodney Arnold tells FOX31 his much-needed medication, sent from a VA hospital, has been delivered to the wrong location several times despite being correctly addressed.

"For about a week and a half, I went without the meds that I needed and I take them daily," Arnold said.

Melendez says more than 60 residents showed up at a town hall meeting to protest the lack of response from the local office.

“They don’t seem to genuinely care that there is a problem," Melendez said of the U.S. Postal Service.

The FOX31 Problem Solvers contacted top officials at the USPS to discuss the complaints. They quickly responded, thanking the Problem Solvers for making them aware of the issue and explained that the service is working to keep up with rapid growth in the area.

The Postal Service will now open a special inquiry with the senior operations manager and the Windsor postmaster. It says in the coming weeks, customers in the Windsor area will see an improvement in service as a result of this effort.

The USPS adds that it is extremely important that anyone with a complaint contact the customer care center at 1-800-275-8777 (1-800-ASK-USPS) or the “Contact Us” link on the USPS website.

Melendez says she is looking forward to timely improvements in the town as new residents continue to join the community,.

“We started having this post office when we were a community of 1,500. Now, we’re over 30,000," she said.