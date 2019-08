Please enable Javascript to watch this video

If you are a fitness junkie or shopping around for a new workout you are going to want to attend Strength in the City. Colorado's Best Host and AFFA Fitness Trainer, Joana Canals gives us a preview and will be at the event Sunday leading a warm up at 10am.

Strength in the City happens this Sunday August 18 at Denver's Sculpture Park from 8am to 4pm. Tickets are $65 but you can get 50% off by entering code SITC50 at StrengthintheCity.com