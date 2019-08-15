Shortage of bus drivers causing delays in Cherry Creek School District

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. -- A shortage of bus drivers in the Cherry Creek School District is leading to delayed routes at certain schools less than a week into the school year.

A district spokesperson says eight or nine buses ran 30-45 minutes late Thursday.

The district would not comment on exactly how many schools were impacted, but did say they stem from a bus driver shortage.

Blaine Dacus says the bus never showed up to take his 6-year-old daughter to Ponderosa Elementary Thursday morning.

"I received a call at work that the bus had never arrived," he said. "We didn't receive any notice. Normally, there's an email or text that's sent out to parents to notify them of anything that's wrong."

Dacus says the bus to bring his daughter home was delayed as well.

"They had them staged in the gymnasium to sort them by bus number to load them up, so I decided I'd just go to pick her up," he said. "As I looked into the gymnasium, I saw hundreds of kids piled in there."

Dacus says he understands the situation the district is in, but says administrators needs to be more communicative with parents.

"It's just that frustration of not knowing, especially with young kids, not knowing what's happening," he said. "I don’t know if it was just the one school today, and maybe another tomorrow, who knows?"

A district spokesperson says they hope to have the issues sorted out by Friday.

The district has been having mechanics drive buses in the mornings and afternoons as they look to fill 15-20 open positions.

The starting pay for bus drivers in the district is $18.05 an hour. For more information, visit the CCSD website.