Report: Dale Earnhardt Jr., wife on plane that crashed in Tennessee

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. — Retired NASCAR driver Dale Earnhardt Jr. and his wife were on a plane that crashed in Tennessee on Thursday afternoon.

WJHL reported the crash happened at Elizabethton Municipal Airport in northeast Tennessee, about 120 miles from Knoxville.

The Federal Aviation Administration told the station that the Cessna Citation belonging to JRM Air, LLC based in Mooresville, North Carolina, rolled off the end of a runway and caught fire about 3:40 p.m. EDT.

Elizabethton Fire Chief Barry Carrier said Earnhardt Jr. and his wife, Amy, were on the plane and that Earnhardt. Jr was taken to a hospital in unknown condition.