Prevent drownings with the latest technology from Coral Manta

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It's every parent's worst nightmare, losing a child. Olympic skier Bode Miller and his wife lost their toddler Emeline, to a drowning last Summer so they are backing the first artificial intelligence detection system for residential pools. It is called the Coral Manta 3000. The solar powered device tracks the pool 24/7 and issues alerts at the pool, inside the house and through an app on your phone. Watch the segment to see how this amazing technology works. Colorado's Best viewers can purchase the Coral Manta 3000 for $1,999. Payment plans are also available. Go to CoralManta.com