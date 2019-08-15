Police release body cam video in controversial fatal shooting of Colorado Springs man

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Body camera video from officers involved in the controversial fatal shooting of a black Colorado Springs man was released to the public on Thursday.

De’Von Bailey, 19, was shot by officers on Aug. 3. Colorado Springs police said an officer shot the teen after he reached for a gun.

A 911 call reporting a robbery in the area prompted police to stop Bailey for questioning.

In the video, Bailey can be seen talking with officers before turning to run. That’s when shots were fired.

The footage released by police shows video captured by Sgt. Alan Van’t Land and officer Blake Evenson, both of whom were involved in the shooting.

The shooting took place in the 2100 block of Preuss Road and drew more than 60 people to a heated protest last week outside police department headquarters.

The shooting is being investigated by the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office, which will turn its findings over to the Fourth Judicial District Attorney’s Office.

Attorneys for Bailey’s family called for an independent special prosecutor to investigate his death.

After the release of the body camera video, attorneys for the family released a statement, which included:

“The video evidence released today demonstrates that De’Von was not presenting any threat to the officers who shot and killed him while he attempted to flee. In addition, there is not a shred of evidence that De’Von presented an imminent threat or risk that he was imminently about to use a gun to harm anyone else. Instead, it is clear that he was merely trying to get away from the situation. Even if the officers had legitimate concern that a suspect might escape, the law strictly specifies that it is only when the officers have evidence that a person is in imminent risk of death or serious bodily harm may that officer use deadly force – a gun – to stop a person from fleeing.”

Separate surveillance video obtained last week shows Bailey running from the two officers who enter the frame with their guns drawn.

Lawrence Stoker, Bailey’s cousin, told FOX31 that he was the other suspect in the robbery call and was at the scene when Bailey was shot.

“He got shot at least three, four times,” Stoker said.

Stoker also said they did not rob anyone and Bailey did not reach for a gun. Instead, he said Bailey tried to run away.

“He didn’t get more than two feet away … and (police) started shooting,” Stoker said. “He didn’t turn around and grab his pocket or anything.”

The following video contains graphic content. The video was edited by the Colorado Springs Police Department and provided to the media. We have included it here in its entirety, exactly as it was distributed by police.

