Motorcycle driver arrested for vehicular homicide, DUI investigation following crash in Denver

DENVER– A motorcycle driver was arrested on Wednesday night after allegedly crashing into a parked car near North Elm Street and East Colfax Avenue around 11 p.m.

According to a tweet from Denver police on Thursday morning, the passenger on the motorcycle was pronounced dead on scene. The driver of the motorcycle was taken to the hospital and arrested for vehicular homicide and investigation of driving under the influence.

ALERT: Just after 11PM on 8/14/19, #DPD responded to the area of N Elm & E Colfax to investigate a motorcycle vs parked car crash. Motorcycle passenger was pronounced deceased on scene. Driver was transported to hospital and arrested for vehicular homicide, investigation of DUI. pic.twitter.com/muTNIrY1vz — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) August 15, 2019

The names of the driver and passenger of the motorcycle have not yet been identified.