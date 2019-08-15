More summer heat ahead

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- It'll remain quiet across metro Denver and the Front Range on Thursday evening with only a few passing clouds and a nice breeze.

Friday and Saturday will have scattered afternoon thunderstorms. The chance for rain is low, meaning most places will not see showers.

There will be more cloud cover both days that will lead to slightly cooler readings in the upper 80s.

The heat returns Sunday into Monday with highs in the low 90s under mainly sunny skies.

Temperatures will dip again starting Thursday and Friday next as rain chances increase again across the area.

