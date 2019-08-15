Local artists donate time to put up murals in Denver’s Wyatt Academy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Leaders at a charter school in Denver's Cole neighborhood called on the community to welcome back students on Monday with a splash of color.

Eight murals are now painted in various parts of Wyatt Academy. While the colors are beautiful, it's the words within them and the message behind the mural that school leaders are hoping the students will appreciate.

“Really just conveying the idea of wonder and dream," artist Adam Vicarel said as he explained his piece that's up in the school lobby.

Becca Reitz, another artist, said, “Just like daydreaming or zoning out or those kind of concepts have always been like portal for me.”

The idea is to bring the artwork that's in the neighborhood inside the school. School leaders are hoping it will remind students that even with all the change, they still belong.

“Here at Wyatt Academy, we’re half a mile down the road from RiNo, from the arts district here in Denver. So it’s so incredibly important that our students feel that they are an integral part of the community," Andrew Vidockler with Wyatt Academy said. "We think the murals throughout the school is a really strong representation from that.”

All the work is done by local artists for free.

“I was really excited to be able to give something like this," Vicarel said.