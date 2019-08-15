× 2 men stabbed, one fatally, at Lakewood’s Belmar Park

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — Two men were stabbed, one fatally, at Belmar Park on Thursday morning, the Lakewood Police Department.

Officers responded to the park at 801 S. Wadsworth Blvd. near the Lakewood Heritage Center about midnight.

One man, whose name and age weren’t released, was taken to a hospital. The extent of his injuries are not known.

Just before 7 a.m., officers responded to a report from someone who was walking the park and came across a deceased man at the Colorado Fallen Firefighters Memorial.

The man’s name and age weren’t released.

Police have not said if the stabbings are connected but added they are in close proximity.

The park was closed as police investigated.