Job fair held for military veterans and their spouses

DENVER — A job fair aimed at helping military members and their spouses find new career paths was held at Broncos Stadium at Mile High on Thursday.

The Veterans Job Fair was hosted by the Disabled American Veterans Organization and RecruitMilitary.

“You could apply to 400 jobs online and never hear back. But if you get face-to-face in a network event, you’re so much better off,” said Heidi Miller, an event director with RecruitMilitary.

All in all, recruiters from more than 80 companies were on hand to discuss different career opportunities.

“Some vendors have thousands of positions open [that are] available both here locally and nationwide,” Miller said.

Last year, DAV and RecruitMilitary hosted 139 veteran hiring fairs across the United States. Two of them are held in Denver each year.

Another job fair aimed at helping veterans and their spouses will take place in Colorado Springs on Nov. 14.

For more information about the job fairs, visit RecruitMilitary’s website.