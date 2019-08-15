× Injured hiker rescued from Maroon Peak

PITKIN COUNTY, Colo.– A hiker was rescued from Maroon Peak on Tuesday afternoon around 3 p.m. after he injured his ankle and was unable to make his own way back.

According to the Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office, the hiker was 18-years-old. He sent a message stating he was injured via an InReach device. The message contained his GPS coordinates.

The Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office and Mountain Rescue Aspen put a team together to help rescue the man.

At around 4:42 p.m., a High Altitude Aviation Training Site Blackhawk helicopter, along with Mountain Rescue Aspen team members, were sent to make contact with the man.

At 4:55 p.m., the Blackhawk found the injured hiker on a ledge on Maroon Peak and rescued him. He was flown to the airport and was assessed by an ambulance on scene.

The extent of the man’s injuries is unknown at this time. His identity has not been released.