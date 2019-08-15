× Hickenlooper expected to end 2020 bid on Thursday, return to Colorado

DENVER — John Hickenlooper is expected to end his presidential campaign Thursday, a source close to the former Colorado governor confirmed to FOX31 and Channel 2.

FOX31 and Channel 2 have also learned that Hickenlooper is expected to return to Colorado and release a formal statement. There are no plans for a press conference in Colorado on Thursday.

I’m told through a source the plan is for Hickenlooper to return to Colorado shortly and release formal statement. No plans for a press conference in Colorado today. — Joe St. George (@JoeStGeorge) August 15, 2019

In talking with my source Hickenlooper is embarrassed by how this presidential run unfolded. He thought he would do better than this. Hickenlooper’s conversations with @MichaelBennet in recent days a major factor in decision #copolitics https://t.co/qbTxtrdI72 — Joe St. George (@JoeStGeorge) August 15, 2019

Hickenlooper took a drive in Iowa with Colorado Senator and presidential candidate Michael Bennet two days ago.

On Thursday morning, Bennet was asked on MSNB if the two talked about a senate run, here’s what he had to say.

Hickenlooper joined the race in March. Since then, he has struggled to garner significant support.

However, in June, both he and Sen. Michael Bennet managed to qualify for the first Democratic debate.

Hickenlooper participated in the second Democratic debate on CNN in late July as well.

He largely presented himself as a moderate candidate by vocally opposing democratic socialism and the Green New Deal.

Many had urged Hickenlooper to drop out of the presidential race and instead challenge Sen. Cory Gardner in 2020. It is unknown whether Hickenlooper will run for Senate.

Hickenlooper, 67, served as Denver's mayor from 2003 to 2011. He was Colorado's governor from 2011 until January 2019, when Gov. Jared Polis took office.