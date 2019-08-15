× Headed to the airport? A Line only running twice an hour due to track maintenance

DENVER– If you are planning to take the A-Line train on Thursday morning, there will be changes in service due to track maintenance.

If you plan on leaving from Union Station, trains will be leaving at the top and bottom of the hour.

If you plan on taking the A-Line from Denver International Airport, the A-Line trains will be leaving 27 minutes and 57 minutes after the hour.

There is not a specific time frame on when the track maintenance will be complete. Please check back here for the newest updates.

A-line trains are only running every 30 minutes leaving DIA or Union Station. This due to track maintenance that could last for several hours #cotraffic pic.twitter.com/tiCEBGNzRk — Sam Boik (@SamBoik) August 15, 2019