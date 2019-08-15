Crews respond to wildfire in Deer Creek Canyon area of JeffCo

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — Firefighters responded to a wildfire in the Deer Creek Canyon area of Jefferson County Thursday afternoon. It was reported about 4:45 p.m.

Smoke is visible from much of the metro area.

The fire is just west of Grizzly Drive in Deer Creek Canyon Park. There are homes on the east side of Grizzly Drive.

According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, an evacuation order has been issued for 284 houses in the neighborhood east of the fire.

The evacuation center is Chatfield High School.

The CodeRed for the #DeerkCreekCanyonParkFire was sent to 284 houses. The neighborhood to the east is being evacuated as well as the park. The evacuation center is at Chatfield High School. Please avoid the area while firefighters are fighting an active scene #jeffco pic.twitter.com/KctyKw63dj — Jeffco Sheriff (@jeffcosheriffco) August 15, 2019

The Inter-Canyon Fire Department is working on extinguishing the fire. West Metro Fire Rescue crews are assisting.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.