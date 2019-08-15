× Coast Guard finds 1,300 pounds of pot floating off California coast

AVALON, Calif.— Authorities say that they have found 1,300 pounds (590 kilograms) of plastic-wrapped marijuana floating in the ocean near Santa Catalina Island off the Southern California coast.

The Daily News reports Wednesday that the U.S. Coast Guard was acting on a tip and discovered the 43 bales of pot worth about $1 million.

The marijuana was delivered to U.S. Customs and Border Protection facility.

Federal officials are now investigating where it came from.