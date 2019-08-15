Coast Guard finds 1,300 pounds of pot floating off California coast

U.S. Coast Guard officials found about 1,300 pounds of marijuana floating near Santa Catalina Island on Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019. (Courtesy of U.S. Coast Guard)(U.S. Coast Guard)

AVALON, Calif.— Authorities say that they have found 1,300 pounds (590 kilograms) of plastic-wrapped marijuana floating in the ocean near Santa Catalina Island off the Southern California coast.

The Daily News reports Wednesday that the U.S. Coast Guard was acting on a tip and discovered the 43 bales of pot worth about $1 million.

The marijuana was delivered to U.S. Customs and Border Protection facility.

Federal officials are now investigating where it came from.

