Back to school meals

Posted 1:58 pm, August 15, 2019, by

Every parent needs new ideas for back to school meals. Watch the segment for some new ideas. Go to Safeway.com for more information.

AlertMe
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.