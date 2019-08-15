Back 2 School Bounty: Denver construction company asking for help to get school supplies for teachers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER-- Adolfson & Peterson Construction is partnering with Back 2 School Bounty to help Colorado teachers get school supplies for their classrooms.

Back 2 School Bounty is a non-profit organization addressing the needs of local teachers by supplying resource assistance.

This is the second year the program has been in Colorado. Last year, it raised more than $20,000, providing hundreds of teachers with supplies. This year, its already over $60,000 and counting.

"We want to supply their classrooms and try to minimize the out of pocket costs teachers can occur trying to supply their classrooms with their needs", Keri Benson, Back 2 School Bounty Board.

The organization plans to drop off supplies to teachers in Colorado in September. If you would like to donate supplies or nominate a school or teacher, check out Back 2 School Bounty