90s and dry today; Thunderstorms return Friday

Hot and dry weather takes a firm hold today across Colorado. The Monsoon remains on vacation.

Front Range highs reach 92 today. The normal high is 88.

The Mountains reach the 70s and 80s. No t-storms expected today.

Friday starts sunny with a 10-20% chance of afternoon dry, gusty t-storms across the Front Range and Mountains.

Saturday is similar. Highs 85-90.

Sunday looks totally dry. High 90.

Most of next week looks abnormally dry with only 10% chances of afternoon t-storms. Highs around 90.

If the Monsoon is finished for the season then it's about 2-3 weeks too early. The Monsoon normally ends around September 1.

