× Who let the dogs out? Dogs file into Coors Field for Bark at the Park, including Parker the Snow Dog

DENVER– Coors Field was filled with furry friends on Tuesday night. It was a positive sight for fans as the losing slide continues for the team.

Hundreds of dogs took part in the “Bark at the Park” event while the Rockies played the Diamondbacks.

The Rockies shared a tweet saying, “who needs some dog pics?”.

Who needs some dog pics? 🐶 *boop* pic.twitter.com/v7BXSsQtgy — Colorado Rockies (@Rockies) August 14, 2019

Parker the Snow Dog also made an appearance at Bark at the Park.

Parker even gained national attention from MLB GIFS.

Me: I’ll meet you there at 10 Me at 10: pic.twitter.com/hjFTuuIK48 — MLB GIFS (@MLBGIFs) August 14, 2019

Who’s a good boy?