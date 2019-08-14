Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Wellness Your Way Festival is a 3-day festival experience created to inspire a healthy lifestyle that works best for you and there's a little something for everyone. Whether you're looking to get motivated from one of their inspirational speakers, learn some new cooking tips and tricks from one of the top chefs or find your perfect workout, Wellness Your Way Festival is the place to start that journey.

The festival is coming to only two cities and Denver is one of them on August 16-18th at the Denver Convention Center. The festival will feature several talents including Jewel who will be the headlined concert artist.

The festival is open to everyone, so bring the family. There are still tickets available and they can be purchased online on the festival's website.