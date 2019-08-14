Vic Fangio: ‘I just don’t believe in hazing’; no more rookie haircuts

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DOVE VALLEY, Colo. -- Broncos Head Coach Vic Fangio is making headlines for his comments against hazing.

The tradition of giving rookies ridiculous haircuts is no more, according to Fangio.

“I just don’t think it’s right,” Fangio said. “I just don’t believe in hazing."

Fangio went on to say, “There’s traditions that stay put, there’s guys that are getting up in front of the team and doing a little skit every night. Maybe a rookie is carrying somebody’s pads off the field and so on, bringing in the donuts or the breakfast, but nothing physical.”

The statement was made at a Broncos practice and it packed a bigger punch than Fangio might have imagined.

“It's been a topic for years on the high school level," Colorado High School Activities Association (CHSAA) Commissioner Rhonda Blanford-Green said.

Blanford-Green said Fangio's words make a big difference.

“Anytime we have a portion of our message delivered through someone who stands in a position of authority or stands as a role model for our student athletes, it resonates bigger and better than any rule that CHSAA could have in place," Blanford-Green said.

Child psychologist Dr. Sheryl Ziegler says there are also lessons to be learned from a professional coach taking a stand against hazing.

“He showed some [great], 'Hey, I get it. There’s some fun, there’s some tradition here. We’re still going to do some of these things, but you know what? There’s a line and we’re not crossing it'," Ziegler said.