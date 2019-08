Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Can you handle the heat, if you can you might want to take part in Torchy's Some Like it Hot Taco Eating Contest taking place on Monday, August 19th. Each contestants will have 30 minutes to complete the contest, but the chili-head with the best overall time will win a $200 Torchy's gift card and more.

What: Some Like It Hot Taco Eating Contest

When (day and time): Monday, August 19, 2019

Where: 7159 W 88th Ave., Suite 400, Westminster, Colorado 80021

Cost: Free to participate and watch