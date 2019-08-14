Wednesday brings risk for severe weather again in northeastern Colorado

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER — The Northeastern Plains of Colorado could get hit again this afternoon with damaging hail and tornadoes.

We have issued a Pinpoint Weather Alert today to highlight the risk.

The prime time for thunderstorms is 3 p.m.-6 p.m. in Sterling, I-76, Haxtun, Burlington, and Akron.

Back in Denver, it's similar to yesterday with sunshine and a small 10% risk of afternoon dry, gusty thunderstorms with highs near 90.

Weather will be dry on Thursday, and mostly dry on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. There is a 10-20% risk of afternoon dry, gusty t-storms on Friday and Saturday. Sunday looks totally dry with highs near 90.

Overall, the weekend looks good for outdoor activities.

